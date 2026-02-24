Windsor city council has given its approval to move forward on a $16.2 million plan to replace 36 aging playgrounds across the city.

A parks department report said the equipment had reached the end of its life after inspections and audits.

The funding was previously mapped out in the 10-year capital budget and approval allows administration to do the work over the next two years instead of four or five.

The plan also includes major upgrades at Lanspeary Park, where the city will build a large "Super Playground" as part of the broader Lanspeary Park Master Plan.

That plans includes expanded play spaces, accessibility features, new shade and seating areas, and improved park pathways.

Public consultations are expected to begin this spring, with design work later this year and most installations happening in 2027.