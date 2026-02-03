City council is being asked to approve the next step to put more eyes in downtown Windsor.

At its February 9 meeting, council will be asked to approve awarding Security ONE Alarm Systems of Windsor with the job of purchasing and installing commercial-grade security cameras and video monitoring services, while also maintaining in real time the surveillance for the businesses within the downtown core as part of a program dubbed 'Project Greenlight.'

A Request for Proposals was issued in August 2025 with a upper limit of $450,000 set for the program that could result in up to 90 cameras being installed and online downtown.

An administration report says that 'Project Greenlight' would offer real-time monitoring capabilities, including two-way communication with sound, implement geofencing technology for potential trespass detection, and ensure lawful access to footage by law enforcement agencies.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says they're going to try to identify specific areas of the downtown core where surveillance would be important and helpful.

"It's not just about security, it's about if you see someone sleeping in your doorway, when you see someone who needs help out there in the cold, you don't have to see them with your eyes anymore, a camera can be there. The camera can speak to them. We can get help to people right away," he says.

In May 2024, city council approved the Strengthen the Core-Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan, which has seven action items, including the Safe Streets Program to improve public safety and security downtown.

A pilot initiative called Project SafeStreets was launched in August 2023 and saw four surveillance cameras installed at various downtown locations. Each camera was marked with a green blinking beacon to ensure public visibility, something that would continue with the new program, if approved.

Agostino says it's better when we work together.

"If there's one business on an entire block that takes advantage of this program, it's not the best in the world. If there are 10 businesses on the block that take advantage of this program, now you're going to see some significant change. So, helping businesses help themselves and bring this level of vision to downtown Windsor is going to be very important," he says.

The program would provide payment of up to $5,000 per approved business for the installation of live monitoring cameras, but approved businesses would need pay a fee for the operation and monitoring of the cameras.

The funding will be drawn from the Community Safety and Downtown Revitalization project budget.

Agostino says this program is more than just security: it's also about peace of mind.

"It's another great step forward with Strengthening the Core. I think this is one of those no-brainers that when we get the data back and see the success, to me there's no question about it that this something that will be rolled out into all the other BIAs eventually," he says.

Businesses interested in participating in this program will be required to make a formal application to the city, followed by a review to ensure that all eligibility criteria are met, including the location of the business within the boundaries of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

City Council meets Monday, February 9, at 10 a.m. in council chambers at Windsor City Hall.