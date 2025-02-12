City council has approved a temporary measure to improve transit availability for the Twin Oaks Business Park while long-term solutions to address a growing number of traffic issues are explored.

Council voted Monday to make a temporary adjustment to the Lauzon 10 bus route until the new Route 250 is implemented, which will be a dedicated transit service for the business park.

Traffic backups and other issues have developed ever since the city permanently shut down a section of E.C. Row Avenue East, an access road off Banwell Road that ran parallel to the E.C. Row Expressway and was used to access the Twin Oaks Business Park.

The city needed to close the access road to make way for the construction of the $5 billion NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, but it means the only access to the business park is now at the intersection of Twin Oaks Drive and Lauzon Parkway, at the top of the parkway that crosses over the E.C. Row Expressway.

Council also approved hiring a transportation consultant, at a cost of $44,500, to examine long-term measures to address the developing traffic issues.

The Twin Oaks Business Park is home to several companies, including GreenShield Canada and Jamieson Laboratories.