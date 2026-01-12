City council has approved rezoning for a proposed townhouse development in Windsor's Roseland neighbourhood.

Council voted Monday to approve a rezoning application for the proposed development on the land of the former St. James Anglican Church on Roseland Drive East.

In early December, the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee voted to approve the rezoning of the triangle-shaped property to allow Petcon Realty Corp. to build two semi-detached dwellings with four total units and four townhouse dwellings with 12 total units.

Each dwelling unit will have an attached garage and a driveway.

Residents in the neighbourhood, who had petitioned against the proposal citing concerns over increased traffic, more vehicles parking on the road, more renters opposed to homeowners, and a devaluation of existing properties in the area, did appear before the council to reiterate those concerns.

City administration told the council that the project follows provincial planning policy.

President at Petcon Realty Corp. Davide Petretta says he's happy council has approved the rezoning.

"It's disappointing that sometimes residents look at a project like this and think it's a fight," he says. "They think we're trying to do something that's going to affect them. The reality is that this project will be done, and I'm confident they'll all be happy with the end result."

Petretta says he's attempted to appease people in the neighbourhood along the way.

"I don't know if any of this process is going to work until they see the end result, until they see the values and see the neighbourhood is going to blossom. That church falling apart, being derelict, and being empty was not good for the neighbourhood. This is going to bring more value," he says.

Petretta says if he could have made this work with three single-family homes, he would have tried it.

"It would have been easier for me. This process is challenging. I have to find a market for that many units to be able to sell to make it economically viable. I think this is a fantastic solution. I'm living there; I live across the street. I'll be watching it every day. I'm happy to see this in my neighbourhood. This could be a potential spot for me when I'm ready to retire," he says.

The church first opened in the early 1950s and held its final service at the end of October 2023. The church was listed for sale in mid-February 2024 for just under $1 million for the 1.25-acre island that included the parking lot, the green space, the church, and a detached home.

The church has already been demolished.

The developer states that there are still some planning hurdles to clear but he hopes to begin the project in late spring.