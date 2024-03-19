City council has approved a noise by-law exemption to clear the way for overnight construction on a stretch of the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

The decision at Monday's meeting will allow work to take place at night along a section of the expressway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

The goal is to help minimize the potential safety hazards during construction to the traveling public, minimize the total duration of construction, and minimize impact on daily travel in the construction zone.

Construction activities for the project will be permitted to be carried out five nights a week, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. per night to the extent that the construction operations will allow.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani, who represents residents of Forest Glade adjacent to that section of the expressway, is also requesting the construction crews take steps to reduce light pollution during the overnight work.

"Lighting should never face the north because the residents that live on Deerbrook {Drive} get a lot of light pollution," he says.

Administration has been asked to address the concerns ahead of the construction work.

Marignani says he received quite a few complaints from residents about lights during overnight work at the nearby NextStar Energy battery plant.

"All it was was communication with the developer. It wasn't a problem for them to turn their lights on the other side of the road in order to complete their project," he says. "Let's just be a little proactive, we learned from our mistakes in the past, let's not make those mistakes again. Let's ensure that people can go to sleep without having that blaring light in their window."

According to a report to city council, the section of E.C. Row Expressway in question has significantly deteriorated due to the heavy volumes of traffic and the annual freeze-thaw cycles.

The pavement reconstruction will include removing the existing surface and base asphalt, followed by the placement of base and surface hot mix asphalt.

Construction work is expected to begin May 6 with an expected completion date of June 10.