Windsor council has voted to adopt a new policy when it comes to flag raisings.

In a recorded vote, councillors Kieran McKenzie, Fred Francis, and Angelo Marignani voted against a motion to approve the new policy, which the administration recommended to reduce the staff time required to properly vet each request and the potential for reputational risks if mistakes are made.

When it comes to flag raisings, the new policy will primarily adhere to federal and provincial recognition.

The updated policy will also include a provision allowing for special flag raising and proclamation requests if they are directly related to the city by way of a relevant funding or partnership agreement, such as Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, or correspond with relevant days of awareness, celebration, importance, commemoration, or promotion, as recognized by the province or federal government.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they want to consider what the federal and provincial governments are doing to make sure we're not doing something that would not be appropriate.

"Recognizing that our city clerk's office-they're not diplomats trained to be working in diplomatic affairs and understanding all of the international relations that our country or province would have," he says.

Dilkens says the federal and provincial governments are better situated to understand the diplomatic affairs of our country to help inform our flag policy.

"It makes sense to have a policy that says before you raise a flag because someone has made an application that we actually have a bellwether to check with," he says. "We think our federal government is probably our best bellwether because we have diplomats around the world and embassies, high commissions, and missions around the world."

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani says he voted against the change because he was worried about the people who might be marginalized by the new policy.

"I've participated in many of the flag-raising ceremonies, and the sense of pride that you get and the feeling the residents have that they are part of our team, I think, is really important," he says.

When the proposed changes were first introduced in May, the issue raised conerns among area groups, mainly the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, over concerns it would impact the raising of the rainbow flag as part of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, a city sponsored event.

Director of Education and Operations for Trans Wellness Ontario, Derrick Biso, says he does appreciate that the city administration feels more empowered as to why a flag-raising application is denied.

"This is where I beg the question, couldn't you already say, 'Well, in alignment with other provincial, municipal, and federal entities, we're doing this.' You don't need a policy to say that's why you're doing it. I feel like this was a lot of effort to do not a lot, says Biso.

The new policy limits the flags that may be raised to the Canadian, Ontario, City of Windsor, and Franco-Ontarian flags and also fully eliminates the illumination and proclamation programs.

Under the previous policy adopted in 2022, a total of 425 applications for illumination, proclamation, or flag raising were processed. Of these, 345 were approved, 79 denied, and 1 withdrawn by the requestor.

A request was denied under the previous policy if it included matters of political controversy, ideological or religious beliefs, or individual conviction; it contravenes corporate policies or bylaws; it defames the integrity of the City of Windsor; it is intended for commercial or profit-making purposes; or it is intended to influence federal, provincial, or municipal government policy.