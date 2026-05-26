Council approves apartment building along Howard Avenue in South Windsor despite resident concerns

Renderings of a proposed six-storey apartment building with 90 dwelling units and more than 110 parking spaces on Howard Avenue.

Windsor City Council has approved a rezoning application to make way for an apartment building on Howard Avenue despite concerns from residents.

The proposal calls for a six-storey building with 90 dwelling units and more than 110 parking spaces at 3694-3738 Howard Avenue, at the corner of Holburn Street.

Council approved the rezoning as recommended by administration as it met the rules under Ontario’s Planning Act.

A number of councillors sympathized with residents around their concerns but pointed out that even if they reject the rezoning application, they would likely lose on appeal before the Ontrario Land Tribunal.

Gero Lapico, who lives across the street from the proposed site, called the size of the development unnecessary.

Lapico says he believes the municipality was obligated to adhere to elements of the Provincial Planning Statement.

“There are certain elements that are significantly ignored, such as the appropriateness of this type of development in our neighbourhood. That being ignored, I don’t feel satisfied with the outcome,” he says.

Lapico says his biggest frustration is that there are single-family homes along Howard, and now six-storey buildings will be squeezing them out and changing the dynamics of the neighbourhood.

“There’s no place for it in South Windsor, not buildings of that height in existing neighbourhoods that have millions of dollars invested in homes already,” he says.

Lapico says there is a framework for the municipality to fight the fight, but council caved in because they lost one before.

“Every fight is a unique fight. This one here, the PPS {Provincial Planning Statement}, specifically states that the appropriateness of a development is one of the items you need to consider, and this is definitely not appropriate for the area that’s already been developed for other reasons,” he says.

Residents had raised concerns over traffic, sewer capacity, building height, and neighbourhood character, but city administration recommended approval of the rezoning as it followed provincial planning policies.