City council has approved a $30 million plan to help support a large box store commercial development in east Windsor.

On Monday, the council approved an official plan and zoning amendments for a commercial development by Rock Developments Inc. on a vacant piece of property north of Tecumseh Road East and west of Catherine Street, just off Lauzon Parkway, behind the east end Wal-Mart and Home Depot.

The plan approved by the council includes over $19.6 million being provided by the city for land acquisition costs and infrastructure upgrades, like road work along with storm and sanitary sewer additions, to service the Forest Glade North Secondary Plan Area.

The developer would contribute almost $10.7 million to the work.

According to an administration report, the City of Windsor Official Plan, under the Forest Glade North Secondary Plan Area, identifies the need for two new north-south collector roads to service the area north of Tecumseh Road, between Jefferson Blvd. and Lauzon Parkway.

The collector roads would extend from Tecumseh Road (Roseville Gardens Drive) and include the future westerly extension of Catherine Street.

The proposed development calls for commercial uses that will include retail, a gas station, and restaurants-with the gas pumps expected to be part of Phase 1.

The plan also calls for approximately 25,000 square metres of floor space and just under 1,400 parking spots.

While it has yet to be confirmed exactly what the development will be, the conceptual drawing shows it will include the colour "Costco Red."

Windsor already has a Costco located at 4411 Walker Rd., not far from Provincial Road.