Cameron Drouillard had been on trial all week, facing four offences for a serious accident on Oct. 16, 2022.

The charges included impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and failure to provide the necessities of life.

Drouillard admitted Thursday he was driving his pickup truck "objectively dangerously" on Finn Lane in Lakeshore.

He admitted to losing control and the vehicle rolled over.

The victim was a 19 year old "acquaintance" of Drouillard's who court learned was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries to her back, neck and eye.

The victim and Drouillard had been at a party that night in Kingsville.

Court learned while Drouillard had consumed alcohol that night, a toxicologist couldn't conclusively say if his blood alcohol level would have been illegal at the time of the accident.

The victim presented her own statement to the court Thursday, saying she continues to recover from her injuries which have drastically changed her life and ability to work.

She said the lack of accountability has made her recovery more difficult as the rumours around their small community were rampant, accusing her of being a drunk driver.