A Cottam man is calling his lottery win 'truly a dream come true.'

Robert Moore matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the September 27 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Moore, who works as a chef, said he has been a loyal lottery player with OLG for years.

The 61-year-old checked his ticket at the store and said his eyes got "as wide as pancakes" when he realized he won big.

"I was so excited; this is truly a dream come true," he said.

With his windfall, Moore plans to pay off bills, invest, and make some much-anticipated purchases.

"I might buy a new bike, and I'll definitely get a new bed and sleep like a baby," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cottam Gas & Variety on County Road 34 in Cottam.