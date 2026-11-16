Costco opening expected to test traffic upgrades in east Windsor

The City of Windsor says a series of road, signal and accessibility upgrades are now in place ahead of the opening of the new Costco in east Windsor on November 20.

The work includes accessibility improvements and advanced vehicle detection systems at five signalized intersections surrounding the development, along with further traffic changes planned at Catherine Street and Lauzon Parkway.

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak says while some residents remain concerned about traffic volumes, the city has spent years preparing the road network for the new destination.

“The city did a good job, administration and council, in creating all these outlet streets. There’s three different ways to get into the new Costco and three different ways to get out. We’re big on safety and accessibility and the [Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act]. There’s been a lot of preparation for this and I think it’s going to go well,” Kaschak said.

He says the surrounding road network was already built to handle significant traffic volumes.

“That stretch of Tecumseh Road from Jefferson to Lauzon Road is six lanes, three going east, three going west, turning lanes. Traffic lights are fairly well timed and whatnot,” he said.

The city says transportation staff will monitor traffic conditions before and after the store opens and make operational adjustments where needed.

Kaschak says the real impact won’t be known until shoppers begin using the new location.

“There’s going to be some data sets up there, armadillo type machines that monitor traffic speeds, quantities, how much traffic per hour, how many turns per hour, et cetera, et cetera,” he said.

“It’s a science that’s going to be looked at carefully, and if adjustments need to be made, I’ll certainly be encouraging that and I know administration will be on board with it.”

Weather permitting, new pavement markings for a dedicated eastbound left-turn lane from Catherine Street onto northbound Lauzon Parkway are expected this week, with a protected left-turn signal planned to be operational next week.

The Costco warehouse at 6670 Catherine Street will officially open to the public at 7 a.m. on Nov. 20.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 a.m.