Joey Costanzo made 28 saves and Ethan Belchetz scored two goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Flint Firebirds 4-1 Sunday.

Jack Nesbitt and Ethan Garden each had two assists in the Spitfires' first game after the Christmas break.

Windsor is two points back of Flint for first-place in the OHL West Division with a game in hand.

The Spitfires are back in action Wednesday afternoon when they host the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre.