Joey Costanzo made 28 saves and Ethan Belchetz scored two goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Flint Firebirds 4-1 Sunday.
Jack Nesbitt and Ethan Garden each had two assists in the Spitfires' first game after the Christmas break.
Windsor is two points back of Flint for first-place in the OHL West Division with a game in hand.
The Spitfires are back in action Wednesday afternoon when they host the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre.
Backhand Beauty
Ethan Belchetz has his second of the game to grow the lead to three!