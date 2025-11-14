Windsor police have charged a correctional officer with sexual assault.

According to police, the correctional officer is charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an inmate at a local detention centre.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving information that a female inmate was sexually assaulted at the detention centre.

Investigators say the alleged offences are reported to have happened between May and November of this year, while the officer was assigned to supervise female inmates.

Police say following a detailed investigation, they have charged 47-year-old Christopher Rylett with three counts of sexual assault and breach of public trust.

The police service says it is not providing further details at this time to protect the identity of the victim and preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation but does believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted or victimized to call the Major Crimes Unit.