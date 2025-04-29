A coroner's inquest will be held following the death of a 31-year old man at the Southwest Detention Centre.

Joseph Gratton died on October 30th, 2019 while in custody at the jail in Windsor.

CTV Windsor had reported at the time that Gratton was facing charges of robbery and assault with a weapon and died of a suspected drug overdose.

A second inmate was taken to hospital in critical condition, also from a drug overdose, suffered at the same time as Gratton.

How the drugs got into the detention centre remains a mystery.

The Regional Supervising Coroner says an inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act and will examine the circumstances surrounding Gratton's death.

An inquest is a public hearing conducted by a coroner before a jury of five community members.

Although the jury’s conclusions are not binding, it is hoped that any recommendations suggested, if implemented, will prevent further deaths.

Further details regarding the inquest, including the date and location, will be provided at a later date.