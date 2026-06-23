Cool breeze and clear skies greet Ford Fireworks spectators

The night sky lit up over the Detroit River Monday as thousands of spectators took in the annual Ford Fireworks display.

The day started off rainy, but, as forecasted, the rain moved out and clouds eventually cleared, making way for a gorgeous sunset at 9:12 p.m.

With the wind coming out of the northeast at 15 km/h, there was a cool breeze in the air as the first fireworks blasted off at 10:07 p.m.

Dianne Boutzke, joined by her husband Lutz, came down from Guelph to join friends and said they had been waiting at the riverfront since 2 p.m. for a prime viewing spot.

“We decided to come down and camp at Wheatley [Provincial Park] for the week and come over and enjoy these beautiful fireworks we’ve heard so much about,” Boutzke said.

This group of friends said they come every year to enjoy the atmosphere.

“I like the different kinds of fireworks. All these like different shapes and stuff. The view is really nice too. Yeah, over the water.” they said in agreement.

“You get to see a lot of people you know too.”

am800-news-ford-fireworks2-june2026 Ford Fireworks. Jun. 23, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

The loud bangs and strong vibrations weren’t an issue for Mae, who was joined by her group of friends.

“Every year we come here because it’s tradition. I’m excited because I love fireworks and they’re really pretty and loud,” she said.

Lena said she loved seeing the fireworks light up the sky over the water.

“The colours and variety of different fireworks, and just the lights in general,” she said.

Felix said his favourite part of the night was the finale when it shakes his body.

“I love, I love all those loud booms. They’re really cool,” he said.

The display lasted for nearly 25 minutes.