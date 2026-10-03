Cooking fire causes $450K in damages

Windsor fire crews responded to an overnight fire in the 2400 block of Francois Road. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Unattended cooking is believed to be the cause of a fire in the Fontainebleau neighbourhood, according to Windsor fire officials.

Crews responded to an overnight fire in the 2400 block of Francois Road.

Officials say one person has been displaced, but there were no injuries.

It’s estimated the blaze caused about $450,000 in damages.

Investigators determined the cause to be accidental in an unattended cooking incident.

Windsor fire is reminding residents to check smoke alarms and stay in the kitchen when cooking.