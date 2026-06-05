Cooking chicken and waffles in oil blamed for a fire in Windsor

Windsor Fire and Rescue logo on the side of a fire truck.

Seven people have been displaced after a fire at a home in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called around 7:05 a.m. Friday to a reported kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Turner Road, just off Walker Road.

No one was injured, but seven people have been displaced.

Officials say the fire started while an occupant of the home was cooking chicken waffles in oil; the oil ignited, and then the fire extended throughout the kitchen.

There was also smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.