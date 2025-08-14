Windsor police have arrested a convicted murderer for impaired driving and violating his parole.

Officers were called to a collision Tuesday night near Tecumseh Road East and Lincoln Road.

When they arrived, they saw a black SUV with its front passenger side resting atop of the hood and windshield of a parked vehicle.

Police say when officers spoke with the driver, they detected a strong smell of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

According to police, the investigation revealed the suspect, was under strict parole conditions prohibiting alcohol consumption, stemming from his 1992 conviction for second-degree murder.

The 69-year-old man is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, exceed blood alcohol concentration and failure to comply with a release order.