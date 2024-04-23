The conversation on the proposed Walter Ranta Memorial Park boat ramp will continue.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with a report looking at the feasibility of a boat ramp at Ranta.

Two options were presented with one being a boat ramp at the far west end of the park along the river with an estimated cost of $1.6-million, and the second option being a boat ramp located closer to the road using the existing canal with a price tag of $5.1-million.

Council voted in favour of directing staff to continue on the path of a potential boat ramp at the west end of the park at $1.6-million, with public consultation and other studies that are needed to take place, and for administration to look into possible funding sources towards the project.

Councillor Peter Courtney says this is a vital project.

"We don't need to build a Taj Mahal now, we do have to do our leg work and figure out infrastructure that will need to be run up there, and what the end goal is going to be, and if it's a three phase, as long as our residents can see a future, and again this is forever, let's do it right. But we need to continue on this path."

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says it's too soon to give up on this.

"Public access to the water is very, very important to me and I think to most people in this community, and we have to keep trying. We cannot give up yet. We just started on this journey, and I'm willing to see where it goes."

Councillor Linden Crain, who was the only councillor opposed to the motion, says this project is too expensive, and there are other options that could be completed.

"Adding a fishing pier at Ranta, perhaps a slip for kayaks or canoes, but for us to spend $2-million to $5.5-million when we have so many other projects that are on the go, and I would argue the lowest amount of reserves across all other municipalities and still a significant amount of debt, to invest in this project would not be a smart choice."



Administration stated during the meeting that there would still be approximately two years of studies needed, such as a fish study, before council would look into funding the ramp.

An archaeological assessment was already completed at the site in December 2023.

K. Walter Ranta Memorial Park has a dedicated reserve fund of $170,000 which council has approved for it to be used towards upcoming studies and work needed.