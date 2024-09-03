A public notice for residents on Pelee Islands.

Ontario Nature and Lands & Forests Consulting will be undertaking a Prescribed Burn on the Ontario Nature owned portion of the Stone Road Alvar on Wednesday, September 4.



Lands & Forests consulting fire staff say they have determined that conditions are now favourable for a successful burn.



The burn will begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and will last approximately three hours.



Except for some smoldering logs, officials say all fires will be out by 6 p.m.



Stone Road will be closed to traffic during the prescribed burn and will be re-opened immediately after.



Staff will be on site during the burn to answer any questions from locals.

