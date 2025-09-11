Contract talks will resume Friday between the University of Windsor and the union representing its engineers.

The collective agreement covering 16 staff at the Energy Conversion Centre, represented by Unifor Local 2458, expired on August 31.

Just hours before it was set to expire and the workers were going on strike, the union and the university announced an extension to the collective agreement to allow more time for talks with the school's new president.

Dr. J.J. McMurtry took over his new job on September 1, and officials with Unifor Local 2458 were able to meet with him Wednesday and set a date for talks to resume.

Secretary-Treasurer of Unifor Local 2458 Mike Kisch says it was a very productive meeting.

"The hope is we can come back with a framework, with a deal we can put in front of our members that basically recognizes the important work they do there on campus," he says.

Kisch says a lot of things were going on as the strike deadline was approaching, including students moving in and President McMurtry starting his job that same day.

"So it made sense for us to extend the deadline. Because it was a positive meeting, we're able to head back to the table this Friday," he says.

26 special constables at the university, represented by Unifor Local 444, also extended their collective agreement on September 1 to allow time for contract talks and avoid a strike.

Talks for the special constables are scheduled to resume this coming Monday.