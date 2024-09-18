Talks between the City of Windsor and the inside and outside workers will begin later this week.

CUPE Local 543 who represents the inside workers and CUPE Local 82 who represents the outside workers will be in negotiations with the City as both of their contracts expire at the end of the year.

In 2022, both unions had negotiated new contracts.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens stated that on September 20 there will be a meeting where both unions will provide proposals.

The city states they are currently facing a projected tax increase for 2025 of 12.9 per cent, however Dilkens states these budgetary pressures won't have a huge impact on negotiations.

He says the two sides will meet on Friday.



"It'll be the first meeting, so we'll start the process over again and our contract currently expires at the end of this year, so we hope to be able to come to an agreement before the expiry of that contract."



He says he doesn't believe city budget pressures for 2025 will have a huge impact on the talks.



"We're all in this together. A lot of the people who work in the City of Windsor, the vast majority live in the city so they also pay the tax bills that their employer has to assess. So I think we all understand that we have to work on this together."

"We've got good relationships with our inside and our outside workers, and I expect the team is going to work very sensibly to come to a negotiated agreement as we have for many years in the past, and we've not had a labour disruption in 10 years and I don't expect they'll be one this year either."

In May 2022, CUPE Local 82 members voted 92 per cent in favour of their new agreement



CUPE Local 543 ratified in late October 2022 after 77 per cent of the members voted in favour of strike action in September 2022.

