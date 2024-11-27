Contract talks to end a month long strike at Clear Medical Imaging continue.

Unifor Local 2458 and company representatives resumed talks on November 21 after negotiations broke off suddenly November 8.

According to a union official, "both parties continue to exchange proposals."

The union represents 130 employees who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Essex, and Chatham.

The workers walked off the job on October 25 to back contract demands.

Wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security, and the contracting out of services remain key sticking points in the labour dispute.