A new contract for Town of Tecumseh employees.

Tecumseh council has ratified a new collective agreement with CUPE Locals 702.1, 702.2, 702.5 and 702.13.

This new agreement includes wage increases of 12.25 per cent over a three-year term.

CUPE represents 90 employees with the town who provide public services to approximately 24,000 residents in Tecumseh.

These service areas include public works, engineering and water operations, finance services, technology and client services, planning and building services, by-law enforcement, parks and facilities operations, legislative and clerk services and community safety.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says each and every day, town employees provide exceptional value to the community. He adds this agreement supports a vibrant, healthy, and inclusive workspace.

CUPE 702 President, Scott Willoughby states that both sides worked hard to achieve an outcome that respects all parties.

This agreement is for the term of January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2027.