Contract ratified at Young Electrical Services in Essex.

12 workers who are members of the Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53 have voted unanimously in favour of the three-year deal.

According to the union, the agreement includes an 18.5% pay raise and a 14.75 increase to employer contributions to the pension plan.

Employees will also receive two more paid sick days, life insurance increases, and $40 per month toward the cost of a personal cellphone.

In addition, all Saturday work will qualify for overtime and foreperson's will be provided with mandatory supervisory training.

CLAC says the members have worked on significant projects such as at St. Clair College, the new Wendy's fast food restaurant in Essex, CK Housing in Blenheim, a winery in Kingsville and a skating rink project.

The contract runs from August 1st, 2025 to July 31st, 2028.