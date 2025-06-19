A new collective agreement for workers at Rose City Electric Limited in Windsor.

The 35 electricians and electrician apprentices are represented by Construction Workers Union, Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) Local 53.

According to a news release, the workers unanimously ratified the three-year deal.

It includes a 17 per cent wage increase over the life of the agreement and increases to the employees’ vision-care coverage.

The union has represented the workers since 2019.

CLAC representative Alex Kuiper says "bargaining in the Windsor region is a difficult prospect at the moment as the financial headwinds of international trade matters impact local economies." Kuiper says "despite the difficulties surrounding the process, both parties were able to push through and come up with a solution that provided our members with a fair return for the work they do while allowing their employer to maintain their competitive edge and keep everyone working."

Rose City Electric Limited is an electrical contractor based in Windsor.