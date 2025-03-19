OTTAWA — A new analysis suggests Canadians will see some relief at the gas pumps when the consumer carbon price ends next month, but may not notice as much of a difference in other prices for a while.

As of April 1st, Prime Minister Mark Carney is ending the consumer carbon levy in the eight provinces and two territories that use the federal system.

Desjardins says that will shave almost 18 cents from the cost of a litre of gas, and natural gas bills will fall almost 13 per cent.

Consumers also can eventually expect grocery prices to drop as falling gas prices make transportation cheaper.

The consumer carbon rebates that offset the cost of the carbon price will also end after the April 15th payments.

Desjardins estimates that overall inflation will drop by zero-point-seven percentage points in April and prices will stay on that lower track for about a year.