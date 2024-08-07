The City Parks Department will begin construction later this week on new accessible washroom facilities at two local parks in east Windsor.

Two four-season washroom facilities will be built - one at Elizabeth Kishkon Park on Banwell Road and the other at Little River Corridor Park on Riverside Drive East.

Each park will see the installation of new structures that will feature one fully accessible washroom and two gender-neutral stalls.

Bear Construction and Engineering will begin the work on August 9, with the construction estimated to take 10 to 12 months.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development for the City of Windsor, says both facilities will feature the same thing.

"It'll be three stalls in total, one full large accessible washroom. We will have the option of adding the changing table and lifts upon needs and request. And two other gender-neutral stalls. So three in total."



He says there won't be a huge impact to the parks.



"With respect to the park amenities they will remain open. The only area that will be fenced and zoned off would be the actual construction area, for the obvious reason and for health and safety of course."



Al-Yassiri says the construction timeline is long as they need to install water and sewage to the designated areas.

"The underground utility connections will take some time, and then we will start the construction right away. Now given the fact we're stating a bit later in the construction season - that will take time. We said 10 to 12 months, we're hoping and pushing hard to finish sooner rather than later."

The total cost of two washrooms is just shy of $1-million, the price tag for the facility at Elizabeth Kishkon Park is approximately $500,000, while the cost of the facility at Little River Corridor Park is approximately $450,000.

All park amenities will remain open, but the small construction zone area will be fenced off to the public.