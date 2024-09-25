The City of Windsor has announced the upcoming start of the Prince Road Storm Sewer Outlet construction.

Following severe flooding events in 2016 and 2017, the Sewer Master Plan was completed in 2020, costing $5 billion over decades.



The plan helps the city understand the causes of local flooding, evaluate short-term and long-term solutions, and complete preliminary design and cost estimates for drainage improvements.



Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the $7.8-million dollar project is expected to be completed by November 2025.

"It will impact positively about 3,500 homeowners and property owners in that particular area and it will provide a nine foot sewer, so talk about over sizing for climate change and future growth of the city, a nine foot sewer will be installed over the next year in this area to help provide more relief in high intensity rain storms," says Dilkens.



He says the project will be very impactful to the city's west end.



"Now this work will extend the current Prince Road trunk which is beneath Prince Road westerly along Chappelle Avenue across the ETR rail and along 3800 Russell Street to a new outlet chamber and pumping station at McKee Creek," he says.



Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and says the work is 'very important.'



"It's in my view bread and butter work that cities do but in today's day and age it's absolutely necessary as our climate changes and as we're dealing with these new realities," says Costante.

The city says it expects to spend $61.4-million this year on sewer and stormwater upgrades as part of a 10-year capital plan.