A park trail in the city is getting a makeover.

The City of Windsor Parks Department will start improvements to the trails at Optimist Park.

Starting today, construction will begin to pulverize and resurface approximately 1.2-kilometres of the existing multi-use trails, including the widening of some sections.

Work to the trails is scheduled to be complete by mid-July.

Optimist Park will remain open to the public, however the trail itself will be closed for six weeks.

Other amenities such as the dog park, the pavilion, the baseball field, and the basketball courts will also remain open during the construction.

Optimist Park is located at 1075 Ypres Avenue.