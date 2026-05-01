More road construction projects are set to begin Monday in Windsor as the city embarks on its largest road rehabilitation and repair program in its history.

The 2026 city budget includes $36.6 million in road rehab and repair investments, a 13 per cent increase in spending over 2025.

Ward 2 will see the biggest investment at nearly $4.7 million, followed by Ward 3 at nearly $4.5 million.

The spending in those two wards, along with Ward 4, which will see around $2.8 million in road work, was highlighted during a news conference Thursday at Riverside Drive and Alymer Avenue.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Ward 2 Councillor Frazier Fathers, Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, and Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie to examine the $12 million in projects across the three wards.

Fathers says there are two projects that will be important in his ward, including Wyandotte Street from Campbell to Cameron.

"It's right in front of Adie Knox. About that time we'll be hopefully opening Adie Knox up again with a new road in front of there with the new community centre in the neighbourhood. Peter Street in the west end in Sandwich Town. The street got a little beat up during the Gordie Howe Bridge benefit work, when all the buses moved off of Sandwich onto Peter. So rehabbing that road in through Sandwich Town is going to be really good for the west end as well," he says.

Peter Street will see work between Mill Street and South Street and South Street from Peter Street to Bloomfield Road. Both projects, beginning May 4, will involve a combination of road reconstruction and mill and pave work along with new water main installation and replacement of curbs, sidewalks, and driveways. Remaining sections will receive full-depth asphalt mill and pave replacement with minor concrete repairs.

The work Wyandotte Street West between Cameron Avenue and Campbell Avenue, near Adie Knox Arena, will begin this fall.

Highlighted projects in Ward 3 include Riverside Drive East between Goyeau Street and Aylmer Avenue. There will be full-depth asphalt milling and paving and replacement of curbs, sidewalks, and driveways. The work begins May 4.

Giles Boulevard East between McDougall Street and Howard Avenue will also receive full-depth asphalt milling and paving and new water main installation. The project is planned to commence in June 2026, after the Tour di Via Italia Race.

Agostino says seeing $4.5 million invested in roads in his ward is awesome.

"Some of these roads really needed it fast. Sometimes you see decisions made based on other reasons besides what needs it the most. I don't get involved in that. I just say you guys tell me which roads are the worst. I drive my car and go by, have a look, and say okay, let's do it. That's how I decide; I let the experts do it," he says.

In Ward 4, project highlights include Riverside Drive East between Aylmer Avenue and Devonshire Road, also beginning May 4.

Giles Boulevard East between Howard Avenue and Langlois Avenue will also receive full-depth milling and paving and new water main installation, with the project also beginning in June after the Tour Di Via Italia Race.

McKenzie says Riverside Drive is a big one that he's been hearing about in his ward.

"I know Councillor Agostino has been hearing from residents as well about Riverside Drive. So this is not only going to go through Ward 4 but all the way into Ward 3. That's going to be a big one. It's a road that a lot of people travel every day; it's one of the busiest roads in the city. That's going to be one that's going to make a big impact," he says.

The city says more than $317 million has been earmarked for capital projects in 2026, including $163.8 million for roads alone. The construction will focus largely on milling and paving - a process that removes and replaces the top layer of asphalt - extending the lifespan of roads by 10 to 15 years.

Ward 1 is set to receive just over $3 million, Ward 8 almost $3.5 million, Ward 6 about $2.2 million, and Ward 9 nearly $2.1 million.

Ward 5 will get just over $1.7 million, while Ward 7 will receive $789,550.