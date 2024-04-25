Construction of a new trail along Lesperance Road in Tecumseh, from County Road 22 to County Road 42, is a step closer to beginning.

During Tuesday's meeting, Tecumseh council was given a report to award the tender for the trail and approved to tender the project to Total Source Contracting with a price tag of nearly $2-million. ($1,996,305)

As part of the Town's Transportation Master Plan Update, they have been working with the County of Essex to add and improve connections to trails and cycling infrastructure.

In December 2020, council approved that administration complete the engineering design for the Multi-Use Path project. Dillon Consulting Limited completed the detailed design.

In January 2023, council approved for administration to finalize the design and proceed with construction.

Construction will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The total project cost is estimated at $2.6-million.

The Town was granted approval to receive funding on this project for 45 per cent of the eligible costs to a maximum combined contribution from Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program of $466,000.