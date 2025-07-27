Construction on Lauzon Parkway is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.

While the work was scheduled to be done at the end of July, the city is working on minor finishing touches and southbound Lauzon has lane reductions between Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive with a completion date of August 22.

Work of the third phase started back in April which saw the northbound lanes between Hawthorne and Cantelon being redone.

Phase 1 saw the reconstruction of the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive while phase 2 saw work being done in the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive.

The work in these phases have included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, improvements to drainage of excess water to minimize flooding, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, replacing the sidewalk on the west side, among more.

Stacey McGuire, Executive Director of Engineering for the City of Windsor, says there's some minor work to complete like line painting and traffic infrastructure.

"We do have some panel repairs that we'll do, things that might have been cracked during construction, things like that, concrete panels, and some of that takes a little bit of time to cure. But the majority of the work is done, so now we're just tightening up those loose ends and making sure that the road is completely ready to open come the end of August."

She says there were much needed repairs on this roadway.

"This section between Hawthorne and Cantelon we did significant underground works as well. There was oversized sewers that we put in that was a recommendation from our Sewer Master Plan in order to improve the drainage of the road, mitigate against flooding. We did the majority of that work last year, and then this year was mostly road work on the southbound lanes."

McGuire is asking drivers to be patient.

"We are getting ready to open this up and hopefully this will open up one of our major arteries. I know that construction can be really frustrating for motorists so please continue to follow all the safety recommendations, the signage out there, be cognizant of workers."

The total cost of the three phases was $18-million.

Phase 1 began in 2021.

Roughly 30,000 vehicles - including heavy trucks - use Lauzon Parkway daily to get to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.