Construction of the new rehabilitation centre at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is progressing on time.

Shannon Landry, VP of Clinical Services Restorative Care and Chief Nursing Executive at Hotel-Dieu says the project is on schedule for completion at the end of October.

The hospital announced at the end of July that the expansion would be named the Toldo Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre following a large donation.

The $8.3-million addition to Hotel-Dieu will include features such as new exercise equipment, a walking track, private consultation and therapy rooms, a direct patient drop off area, and more.

The current facility within the hospital - while outdated - supports over 15,000 patient visits yearly for care by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and more.

Landry says construction is going well.

"It is on time for the development, so we're hoping that at the end of October we will be moving equipment into the space, and then we will see our first patients there early November."

She says it's a state of the art centre.

"It's more enhanced space, lighting, the staff are going to love it, there's a lot of storage room because there's big equipment in rehabilitation. There's a ton of a space for the patients to be walking around, parallel bars, and weights, and all of the equipment that they're going to need."

Landry says at this point in time there will be no new hires at the centre.

"We're utilizing the staff and the resources that we have, and they will just be moving over from the space they're in now into the new space, and working with their patients in that space. But... no new staff at this point in time."

$3.5-million of the $8.3-million has been raised so far.

Landry says once this site is completed, it will be able to address the need along with the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bob Probert Tecumseh Campus - which is seeing nearly 2,000 patients since opening in June 2025.