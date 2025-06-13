Construction of the $6.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge is now 95 per cent complete.

Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Heather Grondin, says they estimate they have about five per cent of their construction left to do.

"Still some work going on the bridge deck, the buildings are constructed but now we're focused on the interior of the buildings, a lot of paving, these are major areas where traffic is moving so a lot of paving is going on," she says.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is managing the project for the Government of Canada.

The six-lane bridge will link a key commercial trucking trade route between Windsor and Detroit, connecting Highway 401 and Michigan's I-75.

Grondin was the keynote speaker at the Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island annual general meeting.

She says says they're still aiming to open this fall but could not provide an exact date at this time.

"We really do have to see the progress that we're able to make on the construction and operational side of things over the rest of the summer," says Grondin. "Throughout all of this, as we've always done, safety is our number one priority for our workers. So not doing anything that would compromise that and then also ensuring we're building to the quality we've committed to."

As part of the progress, the crane that was located on the top of the tower on the Canadian side of the crossing was also recently removed.

It will take several months to test and ensure all the critical systems are fully operational, including the electrical, drainage, and fire suppression systems along the bridge deck, the lighting system along the entire span, along with operational elements like traffic management, customs information, and connectivity systems.

The toll price for the bridge will be announced closer to the opening date.

Work on the crossing began in 2018.