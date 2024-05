Another local park will be seeing improvements over the next few weeks.

Wilson Park will be seeing upgrades as part of the reimagined Adie Knox project.

Crews will be installing new batting cages for cricket and baseball practice.

Work is already underway, and is expected to take four weeks to complete.

The City states that all park amenities will remain open during the construction, but park users are asked to avoid any worksite areas.

Wilson Park is located at 700 McEwan Avenue.