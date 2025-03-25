The Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Windsor West is optimistic that the riding can be flipped blue.

Out of eight candidates, Harbinder Gill was named the Conservative candidate.

The riding is currently led by New Democrat Brian Masse, who has held the seat since he was elected in 2002.

Al Teshuba, Director of Communication for the Harb Gill campaign, says Gill has 30 years of community service and knows the community inside and out.

Teshuba says the policies of the Conservative Party match 'beautifully' with what the policies need to be to be successful in Windsor West.

He says there's zero chance that the NDP will govern Canada, let alone have official party status.

"You want a representative to be in caucus and to be able to stand up for our region, have a voice and to advocate for important things for our region, and Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are going to form the next government, I have no doubt about that. So do we want a seat at the table? Absolutely."

Teshuba says they're hearing the concerns from Windsor residents.

"Affordable housing, less crime, we want to make sure that the Windsor jobs are secured, and we're not losing jobs elsewhere - certainly to the States. The businesses have to be able to have a good platform to be successful, and we're the working force. We have a lot of skilled trade jobs in Windsor, so these are the things at the door."

He says there was a total of eight candidates.

"The process was that people submitted their applications, it was a thorough process, there was reviews from the CNC which is the Candidate Nominating Committee, the liaison to headquarters, the headquarters to reviewing it. Then there was recommendations, and the final choice was Harb Gill. And we are 100 per cent 'Team Gill' right now."

While Teshuba wouldn't give a funding amount for Gill during the election, he said they are quote - "fine for funding".

Those running in the riding alongside Harbinder Gill include Jacob Bezaire for the People's Party of Canada, Joey Markham for the Communist Party of Canada, and NDP incumbent Brian Masse.

The federal election was officially called on Sunday, March 23.

Voters are expected to head to the polls on April 28th.