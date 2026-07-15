Conservatives press Ottawa for Gordie Howe deal details

FILE - The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, May 22, 2026.

The Conservative Party of Canada wants the latest details from the agreement reached between Canada and the United States before the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Conservatives have submitted seven questions to Ottawa, including requests for a fully costed plan, clarification on reported U.S. authority over toll decisions, and details on a proposed development fund that would receive 50 per cent of bridge profits.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Essex MP Chris Lewis said he cannot determine whether the agreement is a good deal for Canadians because the government has not disclosed key details.

“How do we know if it’s a good deal if you don’t show up the transparency, if you don’t share us the accountability,” said Lewis.

“It’s not a fully a costed I’m hoping that it’s costed but we want to see how much revenue Canada’s not going to be getting. We need to see the deal.”

He said key details about tolls and oversight remain unclear.

“A fully costed plan before July 27 which shows the transparency and accountability,” he said.

“Another one of those points would be the decision over the toll decision. So we understand it’s being reported in the news that the U.S. will have a new authority over toll decisions, so tell us what exactly does that mean.”

While hopeful more details will eventually emerge, Lewis said he isn’t expecting them anytime soon.

“I’m cautiously optimistic we may see something but I don’t think it will be until fall,” he said.

“I really highly doubt we’re going to see anything before July 27 as Conservatives have requested.”

Housing, Communities and Infrastructure Canada announced last week that Canada and Michigan agreed to open the Gordie Howe Bridge on July 27 with support from the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump called the new agreement a major win for the United States and said it secured a better deal than the original arrangement.