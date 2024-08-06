Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.

Sixty-two-year-old Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and his adult son, Mostafa Eldidi, were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont. last week and face nine different terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.



Most charges relate to activities allegedly occurring in Canada, but the elder Eldidi is also charged with one count of aggravated assault outside Canada.



In court last week both men denied the charges but neither have entered a formal plea.



Scheer says it is a "colossal failure" of national security that terror suspects with alleged ties to ISIS were allowed to come to Canada and allegedly begin plotting an attack here.



The government has said very little about the matter and Scheer says the government must not only explain what happened, they must also tell Canadians if anyone else was similarly able to evade national security checks when immigrating.

