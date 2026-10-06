Conservatives call for boost in Canadian diesel production, cut to diesel taxes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference to announce an Emergency Fuel Relief Plan at a gas station in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye

OTTAWA — Conservative members of Parliament are calling for a boost to Canadian diesel production to one million barrels per day as the price for the fuel continues to soar.

Fuel prices have increased globally in recent months as wars in Iran and Ukraine impact world oil supplies.

Statistics Canada reports diesel prices across the country in August were up between 60 and 90 cents on average compared with where they were a year ago.

Conservative energy critic Carol Anstey said Canadians are paying $0.31 more per litre of diesel fuel than the global average.

A Conservative motion being put before the House of Commons today calls for the government to act.

The party wants an end to federal taxes on diesel fuel until Canada Day, as well as tax relief for building diesel infrastructure such as pipelines, refineries, rail and storage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press