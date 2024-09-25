The Liberal minority government has survived a vote of non-confidence in the House of Commons by a count of 211-120.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put forward the motion asking MPs to declare they did not have confidence in the prime minister or his government.

Poilievre failed to get the support of other opposition parties to bring the government down.

The Bloc Quebecois and the NDP voted against the motion.

If the non-confidence motion had passed it would have defeated the government and very likely triggered an immediate election campaign.

This is not the final test for the Liberals, though: the Tories intend to introduce another non-confidence motion as early as Thursday.

The Bloc Quebecoisis giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.

If the Liberals do not comply, Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his party will begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the government.

"What we are proposing is good for retired persons in Quebec, but also in Canada. It's good for milk and eggs and poultry (producers) in Quebec, but also in Canada. So that's good for everybody," Blanchet said in a news conference Wednesday.

The Bloc is looking to capitalize on its newfound power in a minority Parliament to make gains for its voters in Quebec, who tend to be older.

Protecting supply management is also a major priority for dairy farmers in Quebec.