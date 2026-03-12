Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading to the United States for several days of meetings, but his itinerary does not include a stop in Washington, D.C.

Poilievre's office says he's spending Friday and Saturday in Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

He is set to travel to Houston and Austin in Texas early next week to meet with people in the energy industry.

He will wrap the trip with a stop in New York, where he's scheduled to speak about his vision for Canada-U.S. relations at an event hosted by the Foreign Policy Association.

Poilievre said in a recent interview that he hasn't travelled to D.C. to meet with U.S. lawmakers because he believes Canada should have one prime minister at a time.

This is his second international trip as Opposition leader, after he went to the U.K. and Germany last week.