Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in Windsor today to stand behind auto workers.

Poilievre made a stop at Integrity Tool and Mold Inc. to tour the plant, stating he's going to fight for the city and its auto workers.

The local auto industry has had waves of ups and downs due to tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The White House has been hitting Canada's auto sector with a 25 per cent tariff on all finished vehicles that aren't compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Earlier this year, the Windsor Assembly Plant and local feeder plants were deeply affected by tariff uncertainty and faced shutdowns.

Then earlier this month, Stellantis said it would move production of the Jeep Compass planned for an assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., to Illinois.

Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to get a deal with Trump back in July, and that hasn't happened.

"Mr. Carney has not kept that promise, and so Windsor workers are losing their jobs, and our auto sector is collapsing before our eyes. It's time for Mr. Carney to actually keep the promise, the single promise at which he was elected, which is to say negotiate a win with President Trump. Now some people might say, 'well geez, that's really hard'... yup. Then you shouldn't have promised something you can't do."

He says he and other Conservative MP's are fighting for Windsor jobs.

"We want to end the job killing, high-cost, EV mandates so that we can build cars of all types in Canada again. We want to eliminate the sales tax on the purchase and sale of any Canadian-made cars. We want to axe the industrial carbon tax that the Liberals have kept in place."

Poilievre says he doesn't understand why the Liberals are allowing Stellantis to pull production out of Canada.

"They gave $15-billion tax dollars to Stellantis, one would think that the contract that the Liberals signed with the company would ban them from taking jobs away. I mean... if the point of giving $15-billion tax dollars is to create, and protect jobs, then why did the Liberals fail to include a job protection in that deal?"

Poilievre was last in Windsor prior to the federal election in mid-April for a rally.

Trump ended talks with Canada last night over an Ontario ad campaign that features footage of former U-S president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs are damaging to economies.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides