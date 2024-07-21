The Conservative Electoral District Association (EDA) for Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore will hold a community barbecue on Sunday at Green Acres Optimist Park in Tecumseh.

EDA president Paul Borrelli says he expect the barbecue to be well attended.



"There are two speakers. One of them, he's a member of Parliament, Dave Epp and there's also a renowed speaker, his name is Nick Marentette who is an international consultant for businesses."



Epp is the MP for Chatham-Kent- Leamington and Marentette is CEO of Marlowe Global Business Solutions.



Borrelli says he believes they're heading towards turning the riding blue.



"No matter who I've talked to, they want change. People want change. In fact we've been so lucky that we've been identified by the national, where Pierre Poilievre, our leader, has come here quite a few times. Several times."



Pierre Poilievre's office confirmed to AM800 News that the Conservative leader is planning to be in Windsor-Essex sometime during the week of Jul. 22 with specifics still being worked on.



Sunday's barbecue starts at 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.



The speakers are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.



For $20 cash, each attendee can purchase a hotdog or burger, with potato or macaroni or coleslaw salad with a soft drink of choice.



Organizers says all food costs will go directly to support for the local Conservative EDA.



Attendees are asked to bring with them a lawn chair, as picnic tables hold limited space.

