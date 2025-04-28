Voters in Chatham-Kent—Leamington have returned Conservative Dave Epp to office for a third straight term.

CTV News has declared Epp as the winner in Chatham-Kent—Leamington.

Epp topped Liberal challenger Keith Pickard to keep the seat blue.

Epp has served as MP in the riding since he was first elected in 2019, winning the seat previously held by Dave van Kesteren – also a Conservative.

The riding was held by the Liberals since its inception in 1988 until 2005 when Jerry Pickard was the MP. Ever since, the riding has become a Conservative stronghold.

The region’s agriculture sector is a key economic driver and faces the same uncertainty other sectors of the economy are up against in the face of trade war hostilities launched by the U.S.

There are 134,000 people in the riding according to Elections Canada 2021 census data, with just over 106,000 eligible electors.

The NDP’s Seamus Fleming, the Green’s James Plunkett, and PPC’s Trevor Lee also contested the seat.