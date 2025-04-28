Conservative Chris Lewis has been re-elected to a third term as MP for Essex.

The riding of Essex — which includes Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, LaSalle and parts of Lakeshore — has a history of swinging between parties, but that is not the case in 2025.

Main issues for the region include agriculture, manufacturing, trade and cross border relations.

The incumbent MP, is a former firefighter and small business owner from Kingsville, and was seeking re-election after flipping the riding from NDP control in 2019.

Lewis has served as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Labour and is focusing his campaign on jobs and economic recovery.

Lewis won his first election with 41.6 per cent of the vote, beating the NDP’s Tracey Ramsey. Lewis defeated Ramsey for a second victory in 2021, being re-elected with 41.1 per cent of the vote.

The riding has a population of roughly 132,000 people, with nearly 35,000 ballots cast in advance polls, which was the third highest total anywhere in Canada.