Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, has been shot and killed at a Utah college event in an act that the state's governor called a "political assassination."

A "person of interest" was in custody Wednesday evening, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, though no charges were immediately announced.

Utah authorities said the shooter wore dark clothing and fired from a roof on campus some distance away.

Kirk's death was announced on social media by Trump, who praised the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of the youth organization Turning Point USA as "Great, and even Legendary."