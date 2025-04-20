Kyle Connor's one-timer with 1:36 remaining in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory in Saturday's opening game of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.

Connor also contributed a pair of assists and captain Adam Lowry capped the victory with an empty-netter with 53 seconds left.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday at Canada Life Centre, which featured a loud "whiteout'' full house of 15,225 fans.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for the Jets.

Scheifele become the Jets' franchise leader in playoff points with 41.

"To do it in front of the fans tonight was pretty special,'' he said. "That was a fun game to be a part of, just had a fun time.''

Scheifele passed former captain Blake Wheeler's franchise mark of 39 playoff points.

"Every year, (Scheifele) seems to work on some new skills, come back an even better player than he was before,'' Lowry said. "It's difficult to kind of understand that someone in their 30s is continuing to get better, they're not kind of plateauing. But he puts in the work, he's rewarded for it.''

Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves for Winnipeg, which won the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best regular-season record (56-22-4).

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period, but Winnipeg's top-line winger Alex Iafallo tied it at 9:18 of the third.

"That's playoff hockey,'' Hellebuyck said. "You have to play right to the last minute and right to the last second. It was fun.... The guys were buzzing out there."

Robert Thomas also scored on the power play for St. Louis. Oskar Sundqvist added one at even strength and Justin Faulk had two assists.

The Jets outshot the Blues 9-2 in the third.

"You have to control your emotions,'' Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. "It's the playoffs and special teams are huge. We'll be fine for (the) next game. Obviously, Game 1 a lot of emotion with the buildup.''

Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for St. Louis, which grabbed the Western Conference's final wild-card spot with a final-game victory.

The Jets won their regular-season series against the Blues 3-1.

A four-goal first period ended in a 2-2 tie.

St. Louis outshot the Jets 9-7 in the opening period, and dished out 32 hits to Winnipeg's 14.

The Blues came out of the first intermission and used the power play for Kyrou's goal at 1:13 and a 3-2 lead. It extended his season-ending point streak to four goals and two assists in four games.

Winnipeg couldn't capitalize on its early third-period man advantage, but came close when Binnington denied Connor on a one-timer.

After Lowry's goal, players paired up for some fighting with 19 seconds left.