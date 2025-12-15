CHICAGO — Connor Bedard's Olympic hopes took a potential hit Monday when the Chicago Blackhawks placed him on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 12 following an injury sustained with one second left in Friday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The 20-year-old centre was hurt on a faceoff and left the ice, appearing to clutch his right shoulder.

Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 44 points in 31 games, fourth in the NHL.

The former No. 1 draft pick is a potential candidate for Team Canada at the Milano Cortina Games.

Chicago opens a three-game road trip Tuesday at Toronto.