A second tornado has touched down in Essex County this year.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), video and photo evidence along with radar shows a tornado occurred late Tuesday afternoon near Leamington in the Albuna area.



The group says the parent storm developed rapidly and had no rotation on radar, make it a 'landspout'-type tornado.



NTP says its the second documented tornado in the province this year.



The first was on March 16 in Malden Centre.



The March tornado tied the record for the earliest recorded Ontario tornado.



The record was originally set on March 16, 2016 in Clifford.

